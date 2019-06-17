Meet the engineer ‘inventing the future’ with new customer service technology
Customer service technology will soon enable instant translations in conversational AI - while in the future we might be able to decode speech from brains
Customer service technology will soon enable instant translations in conversational AI - while in the future we might be able to decode speech from brains
Speaking at London Tech Week, Facebook's EMEA vice-president outlined how the company's
In a special 2019 series, Compelo is shining a spotlight on South
Zego CEO Sten Saar talks about his entrepreneurial life, how his start-up
The AI takes data from player expressions, gestures and the roar of