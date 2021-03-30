The fleet management solution will have features such as real-time monitoring, charge planning, and route optimisation

ABB, AWS join forces for developing cloud-based solution for EV fleet management in real-time. (Credit: ABB)

ABB has entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to jointly develop a cloud-based digital solution for managing a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in real-time.

According to the Swiss automation company, the cloud-based solution will streamline the efficient use of EVs.

The solution will also accelerate the electrification of transport fleets, thereby enabling operators across the world to have 100% business continuity while transitioning towards fully electric.

ABB will contribute its experience in energy management, charging technology, and e-mobility solutions to the collaboration. On the other hand, AWS will provide its portfolio of cloud technologies and expertise in software.

Planned to be launched in the latter half of this year, the cloud-based digital solution will provide a customised user experience in a single-view platform.

ABB claimed that the new platform will make the management of the EV fleet more efficient and reliable, right from the EV charge point to the fleet data dashboard.

ABB eMobility division president Frank Muehlon said: “ABB and AWS share a similar vision around the potential of eMobility to transform society. Our combined expertise supports the common goal of making EV fleet management simpler and more accessible.

“This new solution will revolutionize the world of electric mobility, integrating EV hardware and software into one ecosystem to provide a seamless user experience. We are confident that by working together we can propel the use of electric fleet vehicles by giving operators the confidence to make the switch.”

According to ABB, currently, most fleet operators use third-party charging management software, which has limited functionality. Apart from that, the software is also limited in its ability to customise based on the variety of EV models and the extent of charging infrastructure.

ABB said that it has founded a pureplay venture in Germany for developing customised, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for fleet operators that can be used by all vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The new venture in Berlin will work with AWS to design the interoperable fleet management solution, which can work with all types of EVs and charging infrastructure.

With the use of machine learning and analytics, the fleet management solution will provide features such as charge planning, real-time monitoring, and route optimisation.

AWS professional services automotive director Jon Allen said: “This collaboration between AWS and ABB will combine our companies’ deep expertise in the automotive, logistics and electrification spaces with leadership in the cloud to deliver a hardware-agnostic, intelligent electric fleet management solution.

“Together, ABB and AWS will bring the insights, agility and scale the cloud provides to the electric vehicle industry and help our customers successfully transition to a lower-emission future.”