Smart manufacturing projects received more than $6.7bn (£5.26bn) in venture capital funding last year – as the dawn of Industry 4.0 looms.

The spending spike marks a 14-fold increase from 2013, according to the research from investment bank GP Bullhound.

The biggest market for smart manufacturing is currently Europe, which represents 30% of the global share.

European companies in the smart factories, IoT and digital design sectors are valued at a combined $24bn (£18.9bn) – ahead of the United States, which sits at $20bn (£15.72bn).

Dr Nikolas Westphal, director at GP Bullhound, said: “Europe’s smart manufacturing capabilities have undergone continuous growth, with an increased number of funding rounds and as an important consolidation target for US and Asian players.

“Smart manufacturing is the future and ultimately, we believe that automating repetitive tasks will enable us to concentrate on those qualities that set us apart from machines and algorithms: being and acting human.”