The Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform is the first offering introduced by the expanded partnership

Building 92 at Microsoft Corporation headquarters in Redmond, Washington. (Credit: Coolcaesar/Wikipedia.org)

Oilfield services company Schlumberger and technology giant Microsoft have expanded their partnership to offer advanced technologies to the energy industry.

As part of the expanded partnership, the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform is the first offering that has been made available for energy companies.

The solution is an AI-enhanced package of products and services developed specifically for the OSDU Data Platform.

Energy firms are allowed to deploy the solution on Microsoft Azure and benefit from an OSDU-compliant solution.

Microsoft Azure is Schlumberger’s preferred global public cloud platform for OSDU-compatible solutions.

In addition, the Enterprise Data Management Solution enables energy companies to gain the ability to connect to the DELFI cognitive E&P environment from Schlumberger.

Schlumberger services and equipment executive vice president Hinda Gharbi said: “Introducing a global cloud-based data solution, built by Schlumberger and Microsoft, means the energy industry can fully embrace their digital transformation with confidence.

“By working together, we have opened access to data and AI, unlocking significant potential for productivity increases and performance gains across all domains.

“These new possibilities and opportunities have become a reality today; our joint solution is available for deployment on Azure across the globe. Our industry can now quicken the pace of innovation to accelerate the digital future of energy.”

Through the partnership, Schlumberger and Microsoft intend to enhance the Enterprise Data Management Solution, tighten integration with OSDU and develop new scalable data ingestion capabilities, unified AI templates and domain services.

The new joint solutions will be developed using the industry-focused cloud, data and AI innovations and domain expertise from Microsoft and Schlumberger.

The two companies will also work together to introduce the new products to market, including sales, service and support.

Microsoft Cloud + AI executive vice president Scott Guthrie said: “Our expanded partnership with Schlumberger underscores the vision we share to help the energy industry’s digital transformation.

“By harnessing AI technologies, companies can simplify their data to gain valuable insights and streamline workflows.

“Built on Azure, and open and interoperable by design, these new solutions and platforms will enable every customer and partner in the energy industry to compete and thrive.”

Last month, Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes and Microsoft have announced the launch of the Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI) for the energy and process industries.