Novavax has made the bold claim it could have a drug ready for clinical trials within three months

The novel coronavirus belongs to the same family as other viral infections including SARS, MERS and the common cold (Credit: Pixabay)

As the deadly coronavirus disease continues to spread across the world, the race is on among pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of vaccines.

Almost 80,000 people have been infected by the flu-like pandemic, code-named Covid-19, with more than 2,200 killed since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation on 31 December.

Many of the victims are in China, where the outbreak was first detected, but a clutch of firms from the western world are now aiming to fast-track drug discovery plans to find a treatment as quickly as possible.

It can take years to develop a vaccine for widespread use – it wasn’t until December 2019 that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first vaccine for preventing the western Africa Ebola virus, five years after the outbreak – but many of these companies have goals to have a drug ready for clinical trials within months.

There are also attempts to use existing drugs, such as AbbVie’s HIV vaccine Kaletra, to treat coronavirus.

But with no obvious cure on the horizon just yet, we take a look at some of the organisations at the forefront of coronavirus vaccine development.

Coronavirus vaccines in development

Gilead Sciences

Californian biotech giant Gilead Sciences primarily focuses on developing vaccines for HIV, influenza and hepatitis B and C – but now it’s turned its attention to Covid-19.

It is working with global health authorities to trial the use of its antiviral drug remdesivir, which the company says has been used against similar coronaviruses Sars and Mers in animal studies.

“This is an experimental medicine that has only been used in a small number of patients with Covid-19 to date, so Gilead does not have an appropriately robust understanding of the effect of this drug to warrant broad use at this time,” Gilead says on its website.

Two clinical trials with infected patients who are hospitalised in China are underway – one involving those needing supplemental oxygen and another for patients who don’t need this support.

Manufacturing of clinical supplies is also being accelerated even before any regulatory approval for commercial roll-out is granted.

However, Gilead has reportedly struggled to find enough patients for the trial – with only 200 recruited of the 700 people it wants to take part.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Working in collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is seeking to develop new antibody treatments to combat coronavirus.

In February 2020, the duo expanded an agreement signed three years earlier to discover and manufacture new drugs to target up to 10 pathogens carrying significant public health risks. This now involves influenza and Covid-19.

Upstate New York-based Regeneron said it hoped to have drugs available for testing or use in some patients within a few months.

Its VelociSuite drug discovery technology was previously used to develop an experimental drug to treat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President and chief scientific officer Dr George D Yancopoulos said: “The life-saving results seen with our investigational Ebola therapy last year underscore the potential impact of Regeneron’s rapid response platform for addressing emerging outbreaks.

“Our unique suite of technologies expedites and improves the drug discovery and development process at every stage, positioning Regeneron to respond quickly and effectively to new pathogens.

“We are eager to expand our productive collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and are already working hard to address the novel coronavirus that is causing worldwide concern.”

Johnson & Johnson

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, the Belgian pharma owned by Johnson & Johnson, joined forced with the US government’s BARDA and HHS departments to push a vaccine through trials as quickly as possible.

The collaboration enhances Janssen’s ongoing work to screen a portfolio of existing antiviral molecules with the aim of identifying compounds that could battle against Covid-19.

BARDA will provide resources and funding to support accelerated development of a vaccine into phase one clinical studies, with options for additional funding to progress a promising candidate.

Janssen, meanwhile, will upscale its production and manufacturing capacities, using technologies that were previously used to develop an investigational Ebola vaccine currently used in the DRC and Rwanda.

Johnson & Johnson chief scientific officer and vice-chairman Paul Stoffels said: “This partnership will ensure that vital research is made possible at rapid speed and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships to tackle the worldwide novel coronavirus epidemic.

“We are also in discussions with other partners, that if we have a vaccine candidate with potential, we aim to make it accessible to China and other parts of the world.”

Vaxart

Tablets, rather than injections, could help supress the symptoms of coronavirus if Vaxart succeeds in creating a drug.

The San Francisco clinical-stage biotech wants to use its oral vaccine platform VAAST, which was previously used to treat seasonal influenza, norovirus and RSV, for creating a Covid-19 treatment.

A recently-published study found Vaxart’s tablet primarily protects against influenza through mucosal immunity, which involves membranes that line cavities covering the intestines, urogenital tract and respiratory system.

The company said this is a potential key factory when targeting mucosal pathogens like Covid-19 because the virus is conditionally an infection of the respiratory tract.

Managing director Wouter Latour added: “The logistical advantages of an oral vaccine that is administered using a convenient room temperature-stable tablet could be of critical benefit when rolling out a major public health vaccination campaign.”

Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Moderna

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a Norway-based public-private global partnership set up in 2017 to derail epidemics by speeding up vaccine development, is funding three drug programmes.

US companies Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Moderna, along with Australia’s University of Queensland, have been backed with the aim of progressing coronavirus drug candidates into clinical testing as quickly as possible.

The programme will leverage previous work on the MERS coronavirus, which is very similar to the Covid-19 strain.

Announcing the funding scheme on 23 January when there had been just under 900 cases, CEPI chief executive Dr Richard Hatchett said: “There are no guarantees of success, but we hope this work could provide a significant and important step forward in developing a vaccine for this disease.

“Our aspiration with these technologies is to bring a new pathogen from gene sequence to clinical testing in 16 weeks – which is significantly shorter than where we are now.”

Pennsylvania company Inovio reached human testing for a drug against the Zika outbreak in just seven months but has yet to take a product for an emerging disease into approval.

It received $56m from CEPI in April 2018 to advance DNA vaccines against Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Lassa fever into a phase two trial. The company hopes to use this research to help deliver a Covid-19 antibody.

Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will manufacture an mRNA vaccine against the new coronavirus strain using the CEPI funding.

The work will be supported by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which will conduct preclinical tests and a phase one study.

The University of Queensland, in Brisbane, entered an agreement with CEPI in January 2019 to receive up to $10.6m in funding to develop a “molecular clamp” vaccine platform, a transformative technology that enables targeted and rapid vaccine production against multiple viral pathogens.

Novavax

A specialist in developing vaccines like the nanoparticle-based flu cure, Novavax is now working hard on a coronavirus drug.

On 5 February, the Maryland clinical-stage biotech set a goal to make a vaccine ready for human trials in three months after claiming it had identified the coronavirus gene.

While it might sound like an ambitious target, the company said it created an Ebola vaccine in 90 days, and investors sounded confident as shares rose by 146% in a week after the announcement.